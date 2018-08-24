Now bikers to rescue your stranded Maruti: How Maruti Quick Response Team will help you

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched a unique Quick Response Team to offer faster on-road assistance for its customer’s cars. The Quick Response Team has been flagged off with 350 motorcycles in over 251 cities in the first phase. The company says that this initiative will be expanded to 500 cities by the end of 2020. Under the Quick Response Team initiative, each QRT biker is equipped with all the essential tools and critical spares that are needed to restore the vehicle in distress.

Maruti Suzuki says that based on its comprehensive training, the QRT technicians are able to handle close to 90 per cent problems that are typically faced by customers in case of a vehicle break down. As soon as a Maruti Suzuki customer reports a vehicle breakdown, a web-based system identifies the GPS location of the nearby technician and automatically assigns him for the complaint.

Maruti Suzuki Quick Response Team flagged off.

The customer can contact the technician over the phone and the two can see each other’s location and estimated time of arrival through the Maruti Care App. The recently launched Quick Response Team on 350 bikes have joined the fleet of over 415 Maruti Suzuki on-road Service (MoS) vehicles to help customer cars across India. Maruti Suzuki customers can enjoy the QRT service on a complimentary basis under the Extended Warranty offered on Maruti cars.

On the other hand, for cars that are not covered under Maruti Suzuki Warranty or Extended Warranty, the QRT service is available on a per call basis and the visiting charges range between Rs. 420 to Rs. 575 depending on the location of the customer’s car.

Maruti Suzuki customers can enjoy complimentary QRT service under the Extended Warranty.

On the occasion of the Maruti Suzuki quick response team flag off, MD & CEO Suzuki Kenichi Ayukawa said that the quick response team on bikes will zip through traffic and provide quick assistance. The service team will cover over 250 cities now and 500 cities by 2020. He further stated that quality across all business functions is the reason behind the success of the company and this QRT team on bikes is one of its kind.

Also read: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift Review: Hits and misses explained

With the Quick response team in place, Maruti Suzuki is equipped to cater to 90% of the problems including battery jump start, tyre inflator and also address in getting tools closer to you. This is indeed a viable solution for the increasing city traffic. QRT's motorcycles can zip through traffic and keep toolkits along at all times. Moreover, the technicians working in the QRT team is equipped with GPS and also comes wearing proper riding gear.

The entire process is digital and getting help from Maruti Suzuki's new QRT team is as easy as ordering and tracking food on Swiggy.