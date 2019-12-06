Now assured gifts worth Rs 5 crore with new Ford cars: But here’s why you need to hurry!

Ford India has announced that its mega sales campaign ‘Midnight Surprise’ is back for the customers across the country. The company has announced that the campaign includes enhanced convenience, irresistible deals and assured gifts worth INR 5 crore and will run from December 6 to December 8, 2019. In order to ensure that the customers can make the most of the Midnight Surprise, Ford dealerships across the country will remain open from 9 AM until Midnight during the said three days. During these days, the customers can conveniently test drive and book a Ford. Ford said that all the customers who are booking a Ford car during the three-day campaign period will be eligible for a digital scratch card that entitles them for assured gifts on delivery of their cars within this month.

Now talking of the gifts on bookings made during Midnight Surprise, these include LED TVs, washing machines, air purifier, microwave ovens along with iPad, iPhone 11, gold coins and also holiday vouchers including a seven-day, six-night trip to London. Not only this, the customers taking deliveries of their Ford cars in December will automatically qualify for a lucky draw with a Ford EcoSport as the bumper prize. The winners of the bumper prize will be revealed on February 14, 2020.

Commenting on this, Vinay Raina, Executive Director, Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford India

said that with the unique Midnight Surprise, the company is not just looking to enhance convenience, but also double up the joy of owning a Ford with assured gifts and surprised on offer. The offers are valid on Ford Figo, Ford Aspire, Ford Freestyle, Ford EcoSport and Ford Endeavour. With all that said, if you wish to avail the offers, head soon to a Ford dealership near you.

