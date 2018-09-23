Now Apply online for your Driving license, Registration from October 1: All 11 RTOs in Delhi to be eRTOs

October onwards Delhi can look forward to shorter cues and better accessibility to regional transport office (RTO) according to a report on Hindustan Times. Following October 1, the Delhi government will put the entire licensing process online. The HT report quotes State transport minister Kailash Gahlot as saying in doing so Delhi will become the first state in the country where all RTOs will be accessible through online application services. In the present scenario, RTOs across the country primarily accept applications manually, despite having an online centralised software built by the Central government. Hopefully, this shift in legislation will usher in a new generation of government services from RTOs.

Gahlot also says that all 13 licensing offices of Delhi will be declared as ‘e-RTOs’. Thus meaning applications for about 11 transport related services — that include obtaining a learner’s or permanent driving licence and getting a registration certificate will have to be applied for on the website of the transport department. No paper or manual applications will be accepted. The move not only looks to curb corruption in these offices, as only electronic transaction and no cash deposits will be allowed. The report comes days after the transport department came across a possible racket where as many as 42 driving licences were illegally issued from a single RTO in a week’s time. Unfortunately, the manually submitted document is missing from the department's files as of now. As previously reported doorstep delivery, with application forms that can be filled at home through department runners who will also pick up the required documentation will also be available.

While applicants for driving licenses will be given a choice of two-hourly slots for their biometric collection and driving tests, those looking for registration related services will be allowed to do a walk-in after filling all forms online. The status of the application status can be tracked online as well. As of now, two functional e-RTOs are already working on a pilot basis in Vasant Vihar and Janakpuri. An awareness program is also likely to follow.

Source: Hindustan Times.