Now, an Uber for sports cars? For less than Rs 20,000 ride in Porsche 718 Cayman

Ride-sharing services have changed the face of public transport and made commutes smoother than ever. Now, experiments are afoot to drive the market of Uber-addicted millennials towards luxury cars. Sports and luxury carmaker Porsche is taking the land and is is widening its experimentation with alternatives to traditional car ownership, adding pilot programmes on both US coasts that target younger Americans for whom the concept of possessing an automobile is fluid at best.

The automaker plans to offer daily or weekly rentals of its famous sports cars for Atlanta drivers, as well as carsharing in San Francisco and Los Angeles through a partnership with startup Turo, a platform for car owners who want to rent out their vehicles.

This short-term rental service in Atlanta, called Porsche Drive, builds on a subscription program the company launched there last year. The initiative lets consumers spend four hours bombing around in a Macan, 718 Cayman or Boxster for as little as $269. Throw down $2,909, and you can be the “owner” of a 911 for a week. A concierge service that delivers the car within two hours is included, of course.

Volkswagen-owned Porsche is trying to reach millennials and even Generation Z drivers whose habits have been shaped by the transient economy built by Lyft, Uber and Airbnb. And it’s not alone. Earlier this year, BMW and Mercedes-Benz started car subscription programs in which customers have access to multiple vehicles, joining General Motors’ Cadillac, which launched its Book subscription service in January, and Care by Volvo, which combines the lease, insurance and maintenance into one monthly payment.

“We want to offer a choice in how people experience the thrill of driving a Porsche,” Klaus Zellmer, head of Porsche Cars North America, said in a statement. “Consumers want options across a spectrum from access to ownership.”

Through the Turo tie-up, dubbed Porsche Host, Porsche owners on the West Coast who are already on the peer-to-peer sharing platform will get to visit the company’s test track in Los Angeles and learn the finer points of driving. The programme starts on October 8. Many users are car enthusiasts who use the service as an extended test drive before making a purchase.