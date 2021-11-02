November 2021 car discounts: Honda Cars India offering great deals this Diwali

Planning to buy a Honda car this month? The company is celebrating Diwali by offering great deals on its model line-up. Read here for complete details.

The festive season is here, and Honda Cars India Ltd. is celebrating ‘The Great Honda Fest November 2021’ in a bid to sell more cars this Diwali. If you are in the market to get home a Honda vehicle, it can be a great time to land up to a sweet deal. The carmaker is offering lucrative deals on its line-up comprising cash benefits, exchange bonuses, corporate bonuses, and even customer loyalty benefits. Keep reading this space for more details about model-specific deals.

Honda Amaze

The smallest offering of Honda is the Amaze. It has been recently facelifted, and the prices start from Rs. 6.32 lakh, ex-showroom. Currently, the Amaze is available with benefits of up to Rs. 15,000. It includes a cash benefit of Rs. 5,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 6,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz is the company’s take in the premium hatchback space. It starts from Rs. 7.65 lakh, ex-showroom and is available with benefits of up to Rs. 36,147. Customers can either get a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 or free accessories worth Rs. 12,147. In addition, an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 are also applicable on the purchase. If the car that has to be exchanged is a Honda make, the bonus would double up to Rs. 10,000. Plus, a corporate benefit of Rs. 4,000 is also available.

Honda City 4th-gen

Although the company has launched the 5th-gen Honda City in the market, the 4th-gen model is still on sale. In fact, it is available with discounts of up to Rs. 23,000, including a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 8,000. If a buyer exchanges a Honda car to buy the 4th-gen City, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 will also be offered.

Honda City 5th-gen

The new 5th-gen Honda City is available with benefits worth Rs. 38,608. A cash discount of Rs. 7,500 is available on the purchase of the 5th-gen Honda City. However, it can be swapped with free accessories worth Rs. 8,108. Also, an exchange bonus of Rs. 7,500 is also available, along with a corporate bonus of Rs. 8,000. If you own a Honda car already, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 will also be offered. In case you plan to exchange a Honda car, an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 will be applicable on the purchase.

Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V is the company’s attempt in the sub-4m compact-SUV space. For now, it is available with benefits of up to Rs. 29,058. The benefits include an upfront cash benefit of Rs. 5,000 or free accessories worth Rs. 6,058. A corporate benefit and car exchange bonus of Rs. 4,000 and Rs. 5,000, respectively. In addition, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 is applicable on the purchase, and if you plan to exchange a Honda car, an additional Rs. 9,000 exchange bonus will be offered.

