Domestic passenger vehicle sales decline marginally, two-wheelers by 14 per cent in November 2019

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has released the sales data for the month of November 2019. According to the data, sales for passenger vehicles in the domestic market stood at 263,773 units during the month of November 2019. In comparison, during the same month last year, sales for passenger vehicles in the domestic market stood at 266,000. Hence, resulting in a minor decline of 0.84 per cent. In the passenger vehicle segment, sales for passenger cars stood at 160,306 units in November 2019, as compared to the same month last year when the sales stood at 179,783 units, indicating a decline of 10.83 per cent.

However, sales for utility vehicles grew by 32.70 per cent in November 2019, as compared to the same month last year. Exports for passenger vehicles during November 2019 stood at 58,562 units in comparison to 48,652 units during the same month last year, reporting a 20.37 increase in sales.

Sales of the commercial vehicle segment declined by 14.98 per cent during November 2019 in comparison to the same month last year. On the other hand, sales for three-wheelers showed growth with an increase in sales by 4.45 per cent during November 2019.

The two-wheeler segment, as a whole, saw a decline of 14.27 per cent during the month of November 2019 reporting a sale of 1,410,939 units in comparison to 1,645,783 units sold during the same month last year. Individually, the sales for the scooters declined by 11.83 per cent, sales of motorcycles by 14.87 per cent and those of mopeds by 22.84 per cent during the month of November 2019. Two-wheeler exports, however, saw an increase of 21.57 per cent during the month of November 2019 with 299,147 units, in comparison to 246,075 units during the same month last year.