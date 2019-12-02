November 2019 Car Sales: Tata Motors domestic passenger car sales down by 39%

The sales numbers From Tata Motors for the month of November 2019 have been announced and the manufacturer has reported a drop in their overall sales. In the month of November 2019, Tata Motors saw a decline of 25% in domestic sales overall selling 38,057 units compared to 50,470 units which were pushed in November 2018. For its passenger vehicles division, Tata Motors recorded a a drop in sales of 39% after shifting 10,400 units in November 2019 after the manufacturer sold 16,982 units in the same period in 2018.

Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “After an encouraging festival period, in November, industry declined sharply. In addition, industry is also preparing for the BSVI transition.We are ready for the transition to BSVI with enhanced models in both petrol and diesel options and have a slew of exciting new product launches in the coming months like Nexon EV, Altroz and Gravitas. These, along with the demand for the limited number of remaining BSIV diesel vehicles, coupled with an expected gradual improvement in consumer sentiment should help step change our growth trajectory in the coming months”

For its commercial vehicle business, Tata Motors saw its overall domestic sales drop by 17% selling 27,657 units in November 2019 against 33,488 vehicles from the same period last year. Its CV Export business also reported in red by 34% as the manufacturer shipped 2,931 units compared to 4,469 units from November 2018. The manufacturer’s overall CV sales stood at 30,588 units in November 2019 against 37,957 units recording a drop of 19% cumulatively.

Tata Motors’ overall automotive business sales stood at 41,124 vehicles in November 2019, against 55,074 units sold in the same period in 2018 resulting a drop of 25.3%.