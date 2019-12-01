November 2019 car sales: Maruti Suzuki sold over 1.5 lakh units with 3.2 percent decline

Maruti Suzuki has announced its sales numbers for the month of November 2019. During the said period, India's largest carmaker has sold a total of 1,50,630 units thereby registering a sales decline of 3.2 percent when it comes to the total domestic vehicle sales. Out of the said number, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 1,41,400 units in the domestic market while 6,944 units accounted for exports and 2,286 units constituted domestic OEM sales. Talking of the small car segment, the Alto, S-Presso and the Old WagonR accounted for 26,306 unit sales combined last month in comparison to 29,954 units sold during the same period last year. Now coming to the compact car segment, the new WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire saw 78,013 unit sales combined last month when compared to 72,533 units sold during November 2018.

There has been a massive sales decline in the sales of the Ciaz that managed to see 1,448 new homes last month. In comparison, the company's fuel-efficient sedan saw 3,838 unit sales in November 2018. Moving forward, the company's Gypsy, Ertiga, XL6, S-Cross and Vitara Brezza combined saw a unit sales of 23,204 units when compared to 23,512 units sold in the month of November 2018. The total passenger car sales by the company saw a marginal decline of 0.5 percent with 1,05,767 units sold. Now coming to the total passenger domestic vehicle sales, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 1,39,133 units last month when compared to 1,43,890 units sold during November 2018. That said, the company saw a decline of 3.3 percent in this area.

The export numbers by the company also saw a decline. Last month, the company exported 6,944 units of vehicles compared to 7,521 units exported during November 2018, showing a decline of 7.7 percent. Summing it up, the total sales by the company including domestic sales, domestic OEM sales and exports stood at 1,50,630 units in November 2019 compared to 1,53,539 units sold in November 2018. That said, the company saw a decline of 1.9 percent here.

