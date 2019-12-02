November 2019 Car Sales: Mahindra registers 10 percent decrease in passenger car sales

Mahindra & Mahindra’s sales reports state that in the month of November 2019, the carmaker registered a drop of 7% in their overall domestic sales for commercial and passenger vehicles combined. In November 2019, the manufacturer sold 38,614 vehicles as opposed to the 41,564 units in the same period from last year. For the manufacturer’s domestic passenger car sales is concerned, Mahindra saw a decline of 10% in sales. In November 2018, Mahindra sold 16,188 units while this year, sales saw that number drop to 14,637 units. Segregating that further, the manufacturers Utility Vehicle business saw a drop as the company reports a decline of 6% selling 14,161 units in November 2019 which were down form 15,049 units sold in November 2018.

Mahindra’s Cars and Vans business which included its electric vehicles dropped dramatically by 58% in November 2019 selling only 467 units as compared to 1139 units from November last year. Even the manufacturer exports saw a drop in demand recording a decline of 26% exporting 2,621 units being down from 3,537 units from 2018

"The month post-festive season is historically a lean month for the automotive industry. Consumer demand, especially for passenger vehicles, typically picks up in the year-end that is in December. Therefore, we expect December to pan out better for the automotive industry.” said Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, Automotive Division.

The manufacturer’s three-wheeler business was the only division that reported in green in November 2019. Mahindra saw 16% growth for its three-wheeler business selling 6593 units when compared to 5703 units from the same period in 2018.

In the commercial vehicles space, the story is somewhat similar for Mahindra as overall, the manufacturer saw a drop by 12% having sold 17,384 vehicles in November 2019, as against 19,673 units from the same month last year. The LCV (<3.5 tonnes) space for Mahindra saw a slump in demand of 10% selling 16,700 units against 18,530 units sold in November 2018. While the LCV (>3.5 tonnes) segment declined by 26% selling 373 units compared to 637 units compared to the year before. In the Medium to Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 311 vehicles in November 2019 while the manufacturer sold 637 units in the same period from last year registering a drop of 51%

A total of 9% drop was what Mahindra & Mahindra recorded when combining its entire automotive business. The manufacturer’s total sales (domestic and exports) stood at 41,235 units in November 2019 when compared to 45,101 vehicles sold during November 2018.