November 2019 car sales: Hyundai registers 7 percent growth with 60,500 units sold

Hyundai has announced sales numbers for the month of November 2019. During the said period, the company reported a growth of 7.2 percent as it sold a total of 60,500 units. For last month, Hyundai reported domestic sales of 44,600 units in comparison to 43,709 units sold during the same period last year. That said, the company reported a growth of 2 percent in this area. On the other hand, the export figures stood at 15,900 units compared to 12,702 units sold in November 2018. That said, the company saw an impressive growth of 25.2 percent in exports.

Commenting on the company's sales performance in the month of November, Vikas Jain, National sales head, Hyundai Motor India Limited said that the company registered a cumulative growth of 7.2 percent with 60,500 units sold in the month of November 2019. This happened on account of improved demand in the domestic and export markets. He further added that despite on-going market challenges, HMIL showcased by Grand i10 Nios, Venue, Creta and Elite i20.

In other news, The Hyundai Venue has been receiving an overwhelming response in the country. The company recently announced that the Venue will close the year 2019 with one lakh bookings. On December 2nd, the South Korean automaker is going to launch the Venue in South Africa for which it has already exported 1,400 units. The company stated that the left-hand drive version of the Venue is already under development and the said model will be exported to Gulf, African and Latin American countries.

Hyundai Venue was launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom) with its top-end variant retailing at Rs 11.11 lakh (ex-showroom). The Venue is available in both, petrol and diesel engine options. The Hyundai Venue goes up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300.

