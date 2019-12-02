November 2019 Car Sales: Honda Cars sales decline by over 50%

Japanese automaker’s Indian arm, Honda Cars India has released its official sales number for the month of November 2019. The manufacturer reports that its domestic sales stood at 6,459 units against 13,006 units which the manufacturer managed to sell in the same period last year. This results in a decline of 50.3% in sales for the month of November 2019.

The month of October 2019 was kinder to Honda as the manufacturer pushed over 10,000 units, although it still recorded a decline in sales in October as well despite the festive season. The manufacturer at the time was seeing month-on-month growth in demand for the Civic sedan by 30% capturing a market share of 53% in the segment.

Currently, Honda is working towards transitioning from BS4 engines to new BS4 emission standard engines. It has been reported that dealers have started receiving BS6 emission level units of the Honda City, however, there is no official word on that from the manufacturer as yet. The manufacturer is yet to announce any of its models on sale currently which include the Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, BR-V, City, CR-V, Civic or the Accord Hybrid if they are being or have already been upgraded to BS6.

Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "Our sales numbers are better than our plan for the month. We are in the last leg of our BS4 runout and accordingly supplies had to be optimised as we progress towards BS6 transition model by model sequentially."