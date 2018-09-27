Not wearing seat belt in the back seat of your car could now get you fined: Here’s more

At the turn of the new year in 2018, Maruti Suzuki kicked off their #PehniKya campaign that encouraged people in India to start wearing their seatbelts, not just in the front seat but also passengers on the rear bench. Maruti Suzuki kicked off this campaign basis the results of a study which revealed that only 1 in 4 Indian’s wear their seatbelt while occupying the rear bench. Now, adding more fuel to the movement which is a crucial part of road safety in India, are Maharashtra highway police officials, who have now started implementing the seatbelt rule according to reports on TNN. However, the authorities are not just checking for front occupants with their seatbelts fastened but will be looking to rear occupants wearing the safety gear as well.

The plan to enforce this rule was can be traced back to the additional director general of Police (traffic) Rashmi Shukla and have been cracking down on offenders over the course of the last month. In the first two weeks, Maharashtra Police have deployed a special task force to stop and request drivers and passengers of cars, trucks and buses to wear their seatbelts. This was followed by a crackdown that saw violators of the law fined. The 50 offenders who have been fined the sum of Rs 200.

Speaking to TOI on the crackdown, Amol Tambe of the Highway Safety Patrol said that two teams, each with four constables, have been posted on a round-the-clock rota at the Urse toll post on the expressway. Tambe said they initially requested passengers to wear seatbelts but have now started fining offenders, with strict enforcement even on the rear bench. Although Tambe raised an interesting point, saying that not always can they force a fine. Since some 5 seater cars only have two seatbelts in the back.

A recent study that looked into the risks to rear seat passengers revealed that they, in fact, were exposed to almost as much if not more risk as the front seat passengers. This study and the governments’ push for safer roads has led to this crackdown, expect many more city and state police departments to start enforcing this law soon.