Not SRK, cricketer Hardik Pandya named as brand ambassador for Hyundai Exter

In a deviation of strategy, Hyundai has chosen the cricketer over Shah Rukh Khan to endorse the Exter compact SUV.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has chosen one of India’s top cricketers to be the brand ambassador for its upcoming micro-SUV, the Hyundai Exter. Cricketer Hardik Pandya will endorse the Exter and can be seen in a new commercial promoting the micro-SUV, which will officially be launched on July 10, 2023. Bookings have already started in May for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

Stylish, spacious and stunning. The Hyundai EXTER is Hardik Pandya’s new fave for those fun drives.

Think outside. Think EXTER.

Bookings open.

To know more, click here: https://t.co/JgP6L0MUai#Hyundai #HyundaiIndia #HyundaiEXTER #Thinkoutside #ILoveHyundai pic.twitter.com/KXzaBbKhS1 — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) June 12, 2023

Hyundai’s COO Tarun Garg said: “To epitomize this symbolic image of Hyundai EXTER, we could think of none other than Hardik Pandya, who has emerged as one of India’s brightest stars in the recent history of the sport of cricket.” Picking Pandya as the ambassador for the Exter is a move seen as Hyundai trying to appeal to a new generation of buyers – generation Z – as the company sees it. Formerly, Hyundai has used long-standing brand ambassador, actor Shah Rukh Khan for all its other products.

Also Read: Upcoming Cars in India in June 2023: Honda Elevate to Maruti Jimny

In a Hyundai press release, Pandya is quoted as saying: “I am really excited to partner with Hyundai for their new and highly anticipated SUV – the Hyundai EXTER. I am very passionate about cars and this SUV fits into my style perfectly.”

The Hyundai Exter is a micro-SUV that will compete with the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and the Citroen C3, in a segment that is fast expanding given India’s craze for SUVs. The Exter is being positioned as an SUV that will appeal to young Indians who have a love for the outdoors. The company says that getting Pandya to endorse the Exter resonates with the brand, given his unwavering confidence, composure on the field and decision-making skills that give a sense of safety and reliability.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Review:

Hyundai Exter specs and features

The Hyundai Exter is a 5-seater, micro-SUV that will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine putting out 82 bhp of power and 113 Nm of torque with a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox depending on the trim. It will also get a CNG option as well. It is expected to be loaded with features such as a sunroof, touchscreen infotainment, connected car features and more. It will conform to upcoming safety requirements and will come standard with six airbags, seat-belt reminders for all seats and stability control.

Prices for the Hyundai Exter are expected to start at about Rs 6 lakh ex-showroom.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: For the gypsy at heart off-road and on-road

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.