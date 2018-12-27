Not just Cellphones, soon your fingerprint will start your car: More on Hyundai’s new technology!

Fingerprint technology has been a part of smartphone technology for a few years now, but cars have somehow been left behind. Now, Hyundai Motor Company has announced a new technology, which they claim is the first smart fingerprint technology that allows drivers to not only unlock doors but also start the vehicle. Hyundai plans to implement the technology initially in Santa Fe SUV model that is to be released in select markets on the first quarter of 2019.

Just like we are used to on our cell phones, to unlock the car, the driver will need to place a finger on the sensor located on the door handle. From there the encrypted fingerprint scan will be identified and then sent to a fingerprint controller inside the vehicle. This new technology also means that the driver can easily start the vehicle by touching the ignition that is also equipped with a fingerprint scanning sensor. It is not just that the vehicle too will be able to do a lot more with the fingerprint information allowing multiple users to get a customized experience every time they drive. Allowing the car to set seating positions, connected car features, and side-view mirror angles according to the driver.

Speaking on the new technology, Albert Biermann, President and Head of Research & Development Division of the Hyundai Motor Company said that in the future, Hyundai Motor plans to further expand the application of the technology to allow the adjustment of temperature, steering wheel position, and many other features which will be tailored to driver’s preferences this will ultimately offer quality driving experience to each and every Hyundai customer and save tons of time in the process.

The technology to is slightly more advanced than your average cell phone with capacitance recognition, which detects differentials in the electricity level in various parts of the fingertip, the fingerprint technology efficiently prevents forgeries and faked fingerprints. The technology’s chance of misrecognizing other person’s fingerprint as the drivers is only 1 in 50,000 making it five times more effective than conventional vehicle keys, including smart keys. Moreover, through real-time learning of fingerprints supported by ‘dynamic update’ system, the fingerprint system can continually improve its success rate. There’s no word whether Hyundai will indeed bring this technology to India as of yet, although they have said that they will start the technology next year in select markets and build up from there. Hyundai Motor also plans to continue to implement other customizable technologies to vehicle lineup, to strengthen technological leadership in the future mobility market.