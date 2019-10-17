Not exempting CNG vehicles from Delhi’s Odd-Even scheme might deter buyers

From November 4th to November 15th, the National Capital is going to implement the third phase of the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme. As announced by Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, this scheme is part of the state government's efforts to keep the pollution levels of the city in check. Under this scheme, vehicles having registration numbers ending with an even digit will be allowed to ply on Delhi's road on even dates and vice versa. The odd-even scheme will be in effect from 8 am to 8 pm on the specified dates.

Ahead of the implementation of the odd-even scheme, Delhi Government has announced that women drivers, cars having all women occupants and women travelling with a child aged less than 12 years, will be exempted. Similarly, disabled persons have also been given an exemption. A decision of whether two-wheelers will be exempted or not is still under consideration. However, unlike before, this year, privately owned CNG vehicles have not been given an exemption.

In relations to the decision taken on not exempting privately owned CNG vehicles from Delhi odd-even scheme, International Road Federation (IRF), a global safety body has said that this move could give a wrong signal to buyers of such vehicles.

"International Road Federation (IRF) welcomes Delhi government's move but also wants private CNG vehicles to be included in the odd-even scheme as these vehicles use much cleaner fuel and emit lesser carbon per unit capacity than two-wheelers," IRF said in a statement here.

IRF President Emeritus K Kapila said "The government's move to include two-wheelers may be well-intentioned but was it backed by substantive thought and measures is a pertinent question," He further added that "In Delhi, two-wheelers outnumber four-wheelers...nearly double the number of four-wheelers of the vehicles plying on Delhi roads. They are a major cause of air pollution. Mumbai and other major cities have less pollution because they have less number of two-wheelers," he said.

The global safety body said that in addition to focusing on transportation, efforts should be taken in order to address other sources which add to the deterioration of Delhi's air quality. Also, the city's roads, which were planned a long time ago are not able to handle the ever-increasing number of vehicles. This results in congestion and in turn pollution making the city worst among 35 Indian cities and is four times more than Mumbai and Bangalore.

Inputs: PTI