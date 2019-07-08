Noida Police initiates a massive crackdown to decongest city roads

Under the seventh edition of Noida Police' 'Operation Clean', a total of eight people were arrested and over 1,450 vehicles were issued with a challan in Noida and Greater Noida on Sunday evening. The Police said that the fines were issued to owners of the vehicles which were found violating traffic rules such as having number plates with names, caste or other unauthorised writings on them. In addition to this, during the Police' crackdown, a total of 99 vehicles were impounded due to their owners failing to show valid documents. This is part of Noida Police' special campaign to decongest city roads which began at 6:30 pm on Sunday evening.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna told PTI that in this drive, a total of 1,457 vehicles were issued a challan for a number of different violations. Out of these, 977 were two-wheelers, on the other hand, 480 were four-wheelers. These vehicles were booked for violations such as black films on cars, having unauthorised writings denoting caste, religion, profession, link to political parties, etc. Another 99 vehicles, 91 of them two-wheelers, were impounded for not having requisite license and documents.

Some of the vehicles which were issued a challan included those having casteist, fancy, lewd comments on their number plates and rear windows, the SSP said, adding that the police removed such number plates. Krishna said that a total of 76 checkpoints were set up across the district for the drive and the action was initiated against the offenders under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicle Act. Police had launched its 'Operation Clean' last week under which it had arrested 474 people during a three-hour campaign on Saturday for drinking at public places and drunk driving.

Furthermore, 2,400 vehicles were penalised and 200 were towed away after they were found illegally parked at prominent commercial areas in the City. In addition to this, on Wednesday, the police had seized 1,174 auto-rickshaws and tempos plying illegally. On Thursday, 73 luxury buses were impounded for allegedly plying between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh without requisite licenses, the officials said.

Inputs: PTI