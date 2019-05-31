Noida Horror! Man driving on wrong side drags traffic cop for 5 km after being stopped

A man in Noida tried to flee with his car after being stopped by a traffic cop for driving on the wrong side. In the process, he dragged the police constable on the bonnet of his car for around 5 km. The horrific incident took place in Sector 31/25 in Noida when Mehboob Ali, the constable tried to stop a man in his car who was driving on the wrong side. After this, the accused Sher Khan stepped out of his car while Mehboob was about to issue him a challan. After a heated argument, Sher Khan got back in his car while Ali stood in front of the vehicle as he was adamant that he would not let him go without a challan.

Despite this, Sher Khan started to drive the vehicle with Mehboob on the bonnet. Sher Khan drove the car like this for around 5 km until three people helped Mehboob get off the bonnet at Mamura. After getting off the car, constable Ali said that it was his strong grip on the bonnet that saved his life. Later on, Sher Khan was arrested for his act and an FIR has been lodged against him for an attempt to murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code.

Such acts have taken place in the past as well and such culprits should be penalized and strict action should be taken against them. While in this case, Mehboob was lucky enough to survive, he was put at a high risk of injuries and even loss of life. What do you think of this horrific incident? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below. Also, what according to you should be the punishment for such crimes?

