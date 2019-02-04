Noida Authority reinstalls tyre killers: Here’s what you need to watch out for!

It was only a few days back when we reported that Noida authority had installed tyre killers at some of the intersections nearing sector 76/77, which were later vandalized and ultimately taken off the roads for being unsafe to even vehicles in the correct lane, as reported by some local residents. Now Noida authority has reinstalled the tyre killer belt yet again near a sector 50/41 intersection as a part of its initiative to curb wrong lane driving and make roads safer. The difference now is that the new tyre killer belt comprises of a different design compared to the belts which were previously used. It comes out by a company based in Sweden and is an internationally made product which is designed to be fatal only to the vehicles in the wrong lane.

“This intersection has become unsafe as residents complained of multiple accidents due to driving on the wrong sides. The new stripe is being installed for free as a pilot. The tyre killers will be made fully operational by Monday morning.” Said Rajeev Tyagi, General Manager of Noida Authority.

Wrong lane driving is one of the major causes of road accidents not just in Noida, but around the whole country. Tyre killers trend hasn’t really taken off in full form as of yet but looking at the enthusiasm of road authorities in cities like Pune (where it was previously tested) and Noida, it looks like it could soon become a real thing to curb wrong lane driving. But an important point is that authorities should only install the tyre killer belts of the right standards for it not cause any harm to vehicles moving in the correct lane.

