Noida Authority plans to install traffic surveillance cameras in 80 locations

The Noida Authority has reviewed the integrated traffic management system (ITMS) and after consulting with the Ernst & Young (E&Y), it has announced its plans to end road traffic violations and woes in the city. As a part of the new plan, the Noida Authority will be installing traffic surveillance cameras in 80 different locations around the city as a part of the first phase of the project.

PTI reports that E&Y representatives made a detailed presentation on setting up cameras at crucial junctures which witness major traffic issues, even as Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari stressed on developing a system in sync with a "Smart City", the officials said.

A Noida Authority Official told PTI about the pressure of traffic in the city and that the common man is also violating road traffic rules. This leads to chaos at crucial junctions and roundabouts. Hence, the authority has decided to invest in a city surveillance system. The cameras are said to be connected to the Command and Control Centre which will observe the movement of two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Violations of helmet use, seatbelt use, driving against the flow of traffic or even jumping red lights will be monitored and e-challans will be issued to the respective violators automatically.

Noida Authority CEO, Ritu Maheshwari has notified the Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Jha to implement the project, make the necessary amendments and initiate a trial run for the system. The final report of the run of the system is said to be submitted on October 10 and if the run is successful and approved, the Authority will float a tender for the city surveillance system and the project will be started in a time frame of nine months.

As Noida falls under the state of Uttar Pradesh, the new Motor Vehicles Act is currently not enforced entirely as the state is yet to adopt the new hiked fines. The state has announced that it will evaluate its powers to tailor the fines mentioned in the amended MVA and will announce its implementation with new fines for traffic violations.