No Time To Die trailer: Daniel Craig as Bond one last time drifting Aston Martin DB5, jumping dirt bikes

All rise, all rise, all rise! Or just be seated but be excited. Daniel Craig’s final hurrah as James Bond looks like one wild ride. No Time to Die trailer is out and it opens with 007 drifting his beloved Aston Martin DB5. All the familiar faces are back - yes, the awkward encounter with his love interest. But what we’re celebrating like we always do, are the cars and motorcycles and well, also the firefights (wouldn’t you?).

Good news! Christoph Waltz is back with a disfigured face apt for a Bond baddie. But he’s not the big baddie - the title this time goes to Rami Malek who’s also horribly disfigured - how else will we understand that he’s evil?

So, the filming for the 25th instalment of the James Bond series is some with and yes, Mr Bond still drives Aston Martins. Oh yes, there will be more than one. Aston has confirmed that there will be three cars in the upcoming film, including the Aston Martin Valhalla.

The second important car is Aston Martin Series II V8 Vantage which Daniel Craig was seen driving for a scene in the film. The V8 Vantage first starred in a Bond film in 1978 - The Living Daylights with Timothy Dalton as Agent 007. And there’s, of course, the ever-gorgeous DB5. Besides all the fancy wheels, motorcycles will share the spotlight as well as Bond does death-defying stunts on them.

According to IMBD, the plot of the new film opens with Bond no longer in active service as a spy, but a friend from the CIA asks for help to chase a villain with "dangerous new technology" - no surprises there. A very busy Jame Bond with absolutely No Time to Die will arrive at a theatre near you on 8th April.