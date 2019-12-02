No Time To Die teaser: Aston Martin DB5 back with weapons upgrade & James Bond’s massive jump on a motorcycle!

All eyes on screen! While fans around the world have run out of nails to bite waiting for the No Time To Die trailer to drop in, the producers have just released a tiny teaser of the trailer increasing the pace on the drumroll. Daniel Craig's fifth installment as 007 and also his swan song for the series looks like one heck of an action-packed reel. A lot of it remains in absolute mystery and we didn't see Lea Seydoux or Naomie Harris playing Moneypenny once again - yet, but we did see what we're really interested in - Aston Martin DB5 makes a comeback and this time it's got a heavy upgrade in the weapons department - think mini guns popping out the headlamps.

The last shot of the teaser with a face behind a blur glass is most likely the villainous villain scheming to take over the world and ruin Mr Bond's day. The characters played by Rami Malek, Ana de Armas and several other new additions to the Bond mythology have not been talked much about yet. But come this Wednesday, the first trailer of No Time To Die will be released so make sure to watch it with us here.

Next James Bond film to feature Aston Martin Valhalla! Daniel Craig drives Series II V8 Vantage too

The British secret service agent with a Licence to Kill will also be indulging in motorcycle chases and while we've seen him ride dirt motos before, this time the jumps will be insane.

The last we saw of the Aston Martin DB5 was in Skyfall when it was shot to bits by Raoul Silva's henchmen. This time, it'll be prepared for contingencies like these with a pair of miniguns in its headlamps. We wonder if a reference to the infamous ejector button on the gearstick will be made again.