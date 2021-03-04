No RTO visit needed now for DL renewal and more services: MoRTH notifies Aadhar-based online process

'The Ministry shall make all the required arrangements for wide publicity through media and individual notices to make citizens aware of the requirements of Aadhaar for availing contactless services through implementing agencies.'

Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways has notified that an Aadhar-based authentication process will be used for 18 services including learner’s licence, driving licence renewal, duplicate licence and temporary vehicle registration. This will eliminate the need to visit a local RTO. The notification comes after the Union government issued a draft notification for linking a vehicle RC and driving licence to the 12-digit identification number.

“In order to provide convenient and hassle-free services to the citizen, the Ministry shall make all the required arrangements for wide publicity through media and individual notices to make citizens aware of the requirements of Aadhaar for availing contactless services through implementing agencies,” the notification from MoRTH states.

Services that can now be utilised online

Learner’s licence, renewal of driving licence, duplicate driving licence, change of address in driving licence and Certificate of Registration, issuing of an international driving permit, surrender of class of vehicle from licence, application for temporary vehicle registration, and application for registration of motor vehicle with a fully-built body.

Also read: India needs to be industry-ready for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles: PM Modi

Application for issue of duplicate Certificate of Registration, application for grant of NOC for Certificate of Registration, notice of transfer of vehicle ownership, application for transfer of vehicle ownership, intimation of change of address in Certificate of Registration, application for registration for driver training from accredited driver training centre, application for registration of motor vehicle of diplomatic officer, application for assignment of fresh registration mark of the motor vehicle of diplomatic officer, endorsement of a hire-purchase agreement, and termination of hire-purchase agreement.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.