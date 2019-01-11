No Road Tax for EVs in India: NITI Aayog proposes Green Permit to State Governments

As the world tries to renounce fossil fuel and make the long and narrow walk towards renewable energy and energy storage on a global scale, India too has found itself with similar goals. To meet these goals of the ambitious National Energy Storage Mission, the Energy Storage India 2019 conference aims to bring together the brightest minds in the country from Industry experts, outstanding industrialists and top policymakers. The event which is supported by the likes of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Ministry of Science & Technology and the Government of Kerala and the NITI Aayog also brought focus to the importance of the Electric mobility revolution.

Addressing the congregation, Amitabh Kant Chief Executive Officer of the NITI Aayog said that in a meeting he had proposed to the Chief Secretaries of various states that aside from monetary relief that they were being offered from the centre, that states should consider a no road tax policy for electric vehicle and issuing a green permit for electric vehicles. Kant said that India is likely to be one of the worst hit in the electrical revolution in the coming years. He also said that these initiatives were being taken in order to bring the cost of ownership of electric cars closer to that of conventionally fossil fuel powered cars. He also stressed the need for Oil Companies to consider alternative business models like dealers in energy solutions to mitigate the additional need for energy in the future.

Kant reaffirmed the need for cleaner public transportation as well, saying that energy storage can be used to fuel public transport as well. A huge opportunity lies in the conversion of goods mobility lies in the conversion of goods mobility fleets to clean fuels such LNG as 78% of goods in India are transported through lorries. India must seize the 81% value that lies in battery manufacturing. Kant stressed that energy storage and battery manufacturer will be one of the strongest currencies after the revolution and asked Oil Companies to consider the opportunities that arose from it.

The EIS 2019 will go on over the next two days, with eminent industry leaders including the likes of g Shri Amitabh Kant (Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog), Shri Anil Srivastava (Director General, NITI Aayog ) Mr. Praveer Sinha, (CEO & MD, Tata Power), Mr. Vijayanad Samudrala (Chief Executive Officer, Amara Raja Batteries), Robert Pedraza (President, EnerBlu India & MENA Region), Anant Nahata (Managing Director, Exicom Power Solutions), Dr. A.K. Jindal (Vice President and Head Technical Commercial, Vehicles Engineering Research Center, Tata Motors), Mr. Naveen Munjal ( MD, Hero Electric), Mr. Anil Gupta (MD, Okaya), Ms Hemalatha T R (MD, KELTRON, Govt of Kerala Undertaking) to name a few. Over the course of the conference, all of these distinguished attendees will try to carve out a way forward towards a more energy efficient nation.