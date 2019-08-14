No RFID tag? Pay double the toll to enter Delhi post-August 16th!

Starting August 16th, commercial vehicles not carrying RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) tags will have to shell out double the toll to enter the national capital. The directions were issued by the Supreme Court-appointed panel EPCA (Environmental Pollution (Prevent and Control) Authority). Commercial vehicles entering Delhi from any of the 13 toll-plazas in the city, which do not have the RFID tag, post-August 16th, will have to shell out twice the Environmental Compensation Charge (ECC) along with the municipal toll tax. The fines will gradually increase four and six times for the corresponding second and third week after the set deadline.

With the help of RFID tags, the toll is automatically deducted from the linked e-wallets. This system has been put in place in order to reduce congestion across the various entry points of Delhi. This will in-turn help in the reduction of pollution. That said, it is estimated that more than 60 per cent of the total commercial vehicles entering Delhi is still not equipped with the RFID technology. On top of that, transport unions have asked for additional times to adopt this system.

According to the EPCA report, currently, close to 80-85 per cent of the traffic enters Delhi from its 13 toll-plazas which include Kundli, Rajokri, Tikri, Aya Nagar, Kalindi Kunj, Kapashera, Shahdara (Main), Shahdara (Flyover), Ghazipur (Main), Ghazipur (Old), DND Flyway, Badarpur-Faridabad (Main) and Badarpur-Faridabad (Flyover).

South Delhi Municipal Corporation is the nodal agency which is currently executing this project. The Delhi Transport Department has been directed by the EPCA chairman to deploy mobile teams on the border ahead of the deadline to ensure maximum pre-registration.