No PUC, no vehicle insurance from now: All you need to know about this new rule

Acting tough on those violating emission norms, Irdai has said vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will not be insured.Irdai in a notification has directed all general insurance companies not to insure a vehicle unless it has a valid PUC certificate.Vehicle insurance is renewed every year.The insurance regulator's move follows an order of the Supreme Court in this regard.

In August last, the apex court in M C Mehta Vs Union of India and Others case had directed insurers not to insure a vehicle unless it has a valid PUC certificate on the date of renewal of the insurance policy.It is mandatory for every vehicle owner to have a valid PUC certificate to comply with the prescribed emission norms. A vehicle without such certificate is liable to be prosecuted under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Computerised facilities for checking pollution levels and issue of PUC certificate (to vehicles meeting emission standards) are available at many petrol pumps/workshops. A PUC certificate (Pollution Under Control) confirms that the vehicle has passed the required PUV tests that come under the mandatory law.

The certificate states that the vehicle emissions is at par with the specified limits.Just like your driving license and other documents, it is equally important to carry a PUC certificate with you and you have to present it in front of a police officer if he asks for it.Factors like global warming and increasing number of vehicles on roads have put the environment in danger and PUC is one of the ways through which we can do our bit.

In Delhi, the Government has made the PUC mandatory at some petrol pumps in order to refuel.PUC not only ensures that the damage to the environment is done in the least possible way but also makes sure the well being of your vehicle. Stay tuned to Express Drives for more!