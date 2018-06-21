No new car if no parking space: How traffic congestion might choke your dream car plans

If you reside in Bengaluru and don't have a personal parking space for a car, this can be a bad news for you. Bengaluru Transport Department will implement its earlier proposal of banning the registration of vehicles starting in 2019 if the owners do not have a dedicated parking space for a four-wheeler. DC Thammanna, Transport Minister said that before taking such a step, the transport department will urge people to use carpooling and will drive an awareness campaign that will request them to use public transport. These steps will be implemented for one year after which the department will start banning the registration of vehicles.

Thammanna adds that traffic congestion has become a major problem in the city and there are many people who own more than one four-wheeler. Most of these vehicles are parked on roads and that only contributes to the traffic issue in the city. The minister says that he sees carpooling and using public transport as the only solutions to the problem and seeks public support for the same. The proposal made by the transport department says that registration of diesel vehicles will be banned and will only be allowed if owners have proper parking space.

Watch our panel discussion video on future of electric mobility in India:

Furthermore, in order to improve the status of public transport without putting the environment in more danger, the transport department of Bengaluru will soon bring 80 electric buses. These have already been sanctioned and 70 more units have been planned. Besides, the transport department will also seek financial help from Union environment ministry in order to buy more electric buses.

The move of banning registration of vehicles looks promising and it might bring a sigh of relief for people when it comes to traffic. Bengaluru has always been criticised for its insane traffic congestion and in such a case, if people equally support the proposal, positive results are quite certain. Now only time will tell if the step can actually benefit the city and if yes, it can be a good solution to improving the traffic issue in other Indian cities as well. For car owners though, this move can be a concern as many people residing in individual homes or builder floors park their cars on the street. With space already being a constraint in Bengaluru, the fate of such cars might head towards uncertainty soon.