No more wind in the hair in Goa on rental scooters, bikes: Why you should take this big traffic law change seriously

Goa is one of India’s most frequented destinations with a reputation for being the country’s party capital. Unfortunately, that party attitude also extends into road-safety making the roads dangerous for pedestrians and other road users. It is a common sight in Goa for tourists to be found with three people riding on one two-wheeler often without helmets, or four-wheeler drivers without their seatbelts fastened. Worst off all, however, is those driving under the influence of alcohol endangering not only themselves but those around them. Mostly, these incidents go unchecked, but every now and then an untoward incident brings focus to Goa’s dangerous road conditions. Now according to a report on Times of India, Goa’s state transport department will soon roll out an e-challan system. Through this system, offenders of traffic laws will be billed through an e-challan system on the spot, allowing for a more transparent process.

Through the introduction of this e-challan system, violators will be asked to pay the penalty using a credit or debit card via a point-of-sale (POS) machine, allocated to the authorities. According to the authorities, the device is currently in the final stages of testing and will replace physical challans with immediate effect as soon as it is ready. The system will also allow for a bank payment against the challan number in case the violator would like to pay the fine in cash.

The POS machines for this endeavour will come through a tie-up between Goa State Transport and HDFC bank, through this move not only will officers no longer be required to carry challan books and pens is also likely to decrease tourist’s lackadaisical approach to traffic rules in the state. The new system is likely to be implemented before the financial year is up.

Some people might be disappointed by this news but Goa’s road safety is truly in bad shape and needs some strict rules to mend matters. While Goa does offer a great environment for people to forget everything and immerse themselves in party mode for a few days, safety cannot be compromised with. Hence, the new regulation is a welcome move and will ensure that lesser people have an unfortunate holiday in Goa, or worse, their last one.

Image: IncredibleGoa.in