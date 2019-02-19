No more Toyota Prius after 2020: Toyota will ditch the iconic brand in favour of the Corolla Hybrid!

Toyota started a revolution with the Prius almost 2 decades ago, its long been less of a mobility solution and more of statement for the conscientious socialite. It was one of the world’s first properly hybrid cars and considering that it made its debut in 1997, it was years ahead of its time. It was what Toyota felt was the right move for the environment was way back in 1997, it was in many ways the first move in the shift towards cleaner mobility. However now according to reports on Motor1.com, the Toyota Hybrid Hatch might be ready to hang up its hybrid tool belt, with the company planning to pull the plug on the brand in 2020. Although it won’t be a swap, those looking for an electrified hybrid then can opt instead for the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid which will not only have more space and power but will be even more fuel efficient than the Prius.

In its more recent iteration, the Prius was on sale in India with a 1.8 litre hybrid petrol motor that was assisted by an electric motor, both motors coupled made a total of 97 hp and 142 Nm of torque, although despite the larger than average motor Toyota claimed a fuel efficiency of more than 25 kmpl! Even in real-world start-stop traffic, the Toyota Prius has been known to return more than 20 kmpl. Globally the newest version of the Corolla Hybrid will go on sale later this year, with slightly more power from its 1.8-litre motor, it will also feature a nickel-metal hydride battery is underneath the rear seat.

It will also have just as many features as the Prius and sport a similar economy with US rating already out a 23 kmpl. It will be interesting to see if Toyota Kirloskar India does fast track this model for the country considering its relevance in line with India’s plan of electrification by 2032. With incentives, if Toyota makes the hybrid Corolla in India, they could even consider a competitive price tag for the car vis-a-vis conventionally powered cars like the new Honda Civic and the Volkswagen Jetta!