No more Tata Nano! World’s Cheapest car’s production to end in April!

It should come as no surprise that the Tata Nano has come to the end of the road. We’ have been speaking about the end of the road for the world’s cheapest car for a few months now, but now it looks like Tata Motors’ has no other choice than to retire the Nano. With it, it will also bring an end to Ratan Tata’s dream of building a car for the people, the worlds cheapest car. On the sidelines of the launch of the Nano, Mayank Pareek quoted to the PTI told the PTI that their plant in Sanand, Gujrat was still officially the production facility for the Nano, but two sets of safety and fuel compliance norms are expected to hit starting in April, that will see an end to many products from the Tata Motors garage. Pareek confirmed that one of the products on the list is the Tata Nano.

In an ideal world, the Tata Nano was envisaged as being a safer more comfortable option to those families that could only afford a two-wheeler. Which brought about the pricing challenges of launching the car at Rs 1 lakh! However, neither the entry-level price tag nor the tag of being the world’s cheapest car seemed to bring in the hordes that Ratan Tata had initially imagined. The Nano still soldiered on, with updated better dynamics and even more youth-focused features, and even then it was not enough to keep it relevant on the sales charts. Multiple Experts have been quoted in saying that it was the tag of World’s Cheapest Car that did it in, people in an aspirational market like India just did not respond.

Pareek went on to say “Basically today we (Tata Motors) have 5 or 6 products (in passenger vehicle segment). They will be refurbished and modified. The industry is the biggest challenge. BS-IV stock should become zero by April 1, 2020,"

While the end of the Nano is here, there is no denying that it was one of India’s most iconic cars, still, there might be no love lost for Tata Motors either. The Nano is still from a time before time in the present circumstance, with Tata’s new line of Impact design cars bringing Tata to the forefront of Indian and global automotive scene. In the last year, the company grew almost 23% and with their sights set on bigger and better things, the Nano will live on as a reminder of where they started!

With Inputs from PTI