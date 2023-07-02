No more greys for Fiat: Video

Fiat will no longer make grey cars and the CEO of the company demonstrates this in the most Italian way possible.

Although carmakers offer an array of colour choices, one colour has remained popular amongst car buyers — grey. The colour choice is even available with exotic carmakers such as Ferrari, Koenigsegg, and Pagani. However, Fiat has something else in mind — no more grey cars!

Olivier Francois, the CEO of Fiat, in a video, highlights the importance of colours in life, embodying the Italian way of living, and announcing that Fiat will no longer make grey cars.

The CEO demonstrates it in a truly hilarious way, by being inside a Fiat 600 while the car takes a dip into orange paint. The Italians, especially Fiat, have had interesting ads over the years and this is nothing short of pure entertainment.