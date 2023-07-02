No more greys for Fiat: Video

Although carmakers offer an array of colour choices, one colour has remained popular amongst car buyers — grey. The colour choice is even available with exotic carmakers such as Ferrari, Koenigsegg, and Pagani. However, Fiat has something else in mind — no more grey cars!
Olivier Francois, the CEO of Fiat, in a video, highlights the importance of colours in life, embodying the Italian way of living, and announcing that Fiat will no longer make grey cars.
The CEO demonstrates it in a truly hilarious way, by being inside a Fiat 600 while the car takes a dip into orange paint. The Italians, especially Fiat, have had interesting ads over the years and this is nothing short of pure entertainment.