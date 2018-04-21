No more dangerous high-speed car chases as Police introduces new technology: Watch video

Car chases are about to get a lot less exciting, Police now have a new invention to catch their car-bound perps which does not involve dangerous maneuvers like ramming off the road or even spikes laid out across the tarmac. They call it ‘The Grappler’, and it attaches itself to the bumper of the car, to be deployed when the perp is within reach of the arm. From there on, it's a matter of lodging the trap on one of the rear wheels. The Grapple is ramming off the road or even spikes laid out across the tarmac.. They call it ‘The Grappler’, and from what we can tell, it’s basically a lasso, but for cars instead of cows. It is made of a strong nylon net which shoots out from the cop car’s bumper and wraps around the wheel of the car being chased, tethering them and preventing them from being able to make a getaway. The perps car then comes to screeching halt, leaving them to their chaser’s mercy. What this does stand to do is to reduce the risk involved in police chases, which has claim 11,500 lives since 1979. Although the device itself on the field.

How to stop a criminal safely in three simple steps. No injuries, no casualties

The Lasso was invented by a man named Leonard Stock from the Arizona start-up company says that after 8 years of testing, he hopes to get it on to the field. Considering the risk that it will effectively mitigate. ‘The options right now are getting in front of a suspect vehicle to deploy tire spikes or using the pit maneuver or some type of smash up derby style process to stop a vehicle and the officer many times is pinned against a suspect vehicle,’ Stock told Fox10 in a report on his invention. Although the invention has got the attention of some people in the police force,‘[The] concept is absolutely fantastic,’ Lon Bartel, the President of the Peoria Police Officers Association, told the channel. ‘If that thing holds up the way it appears it’s going to [be a] huge advantage for law enforcement.