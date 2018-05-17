No diesel motor for 2018 Volvo S60: Marks the end of new Volvo diesel cars forever!

Volvo will begin the process of moving away from diesel as a fuel source, post-haste starting with the Volvo S60. The new Volvo S60 will ditch the diesel motor in favour of a petrol motor with a petrol-hybrid option. They say no new car that they will launch will use a diesel motor. The S60 will mark the first Volvo model launched in recent years to not even get a diesel motor as an option, even the recently launched XC40 has an option for a D3 or D4 diesel motor.

“Our future is electric,” said Volvo president Hakan Samuelsson said in a report to Auto Express, “and we will no longer develop a new generation of diesel engines. We will phase out cars with only an internal combustion engine, with petrol hybrid versions as a transitional option as we move towards full electrification. The new S60 represents the next step in that commitment.” The S60 is due to be officially revealed in a few weeks and go on sale ahead of the festive season this year.

The Volvo S60 sedan will also share Volvo’s Scalable Product Architecture platform (SPA) that underpins the chassis technology as the V60 and the larger S90, V90 and XC90, is set to be launched with a range of four-cylinder Drive-E petrol engines and a plug-in hybrid edition. Volvo says a mild hybrid version of the car will arrive later next year. Although what exactly Volvo’s mild hybrid will amount to has not been mentioned. This keeps in tune with Volvo’s last year's announcement that said that all vehicles launched by them in 2019 will feature some hybrid or electrified technology. Keeping with their reliably future forward strategy, the brand’s new S60 sedan will be the first Volvo in decades to not feature a diesel motor.

Volvo’s decision, however, still contrasts with its German Rivals who are still expressing a renewed faith in diesel motors. Mercedes has revealed that its facelifted C-Class will get a diesel-electric hybrid option, badged C 300 de.