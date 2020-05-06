No car EMIs for up to 3 months if you lose your job: Hyundai EMI Assurance Program launched

Hyundai is set to re-open dealerships under strict adherence of government directions in the COVID-19 affected areas.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced the launch of ‘Hyundai EMI Assurance Program’. The company says that the program has been launched for selected new customers and the same covers up to 3 car loan EMIs. The recently launched Hyundai EMI Assurance Program is aimed at covering the customers from uncertainties like job loss due to poor financial health, acquisition, a merger of the firm or due to any applicable laws. The Hyundai Assurance Program is offered on selected car models only by Hyundai. However, there is a catch! The program is valid only for cars purchased between 4th May and 30th May. Also, the said program covers the customer for a period of one year from the date of purchase of the car, excluding the first three months.

Commenting on the said initiative, Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Marketing and Service said that Hyundai is a Progressive, Innovative and Caring brand. The company says that it understands customer aspirations of buying a vehicle and to ease the vehicle acquisition in uncertain times, it brings the industry-first Hyundai EMI Assurance Program. Garg further added that the Hyundai EMI Assurance Program will give new Hyundai owners working in private organisations full peace of mind during these unprecedented times and create positive and confident sentiments for Hyundai car purchase.

In other news, the company that it is set to re-open dealerships under strict adherence of government directions in the COVID-19 affected areas. The company confirmed that all Hyundai touch-points including showrooms and workshops are following contactless services for the customer interactions and maintaining safety and hygienic parameters. Coming back to Hyundai’s initiative, the recently launched EMI assurance program will certainly bring a sigh of relief to the customers who have opted for a car loan.

Stay tuned for more. Also, subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel if you haven’t!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.