Nitin Gadkari’s 170 kmph test drive at Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Benefits explained

Nitin Gadkari examines the work on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and here is a video of the same giving a glimpse of what the expressway will offer to the users.

Nitin Gadkari has for sure paced up the road development in India. The newest architectural marvel in the road transport system in the country is coming up in the form of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The forthcoming high-speed road ecosystem is targeted to reduce the travel time between the country’s capital – Delhi, and the city of dreams – Mumbai. Well, the expressway is anticipated to offer a high-speed driving experience to the users. While all of us have been waiting to get a glimpse of the expressway, the bossman of MoRTH – Nitin Gadkari, has managed to give us a short one.

Here is a video, which shows Nitin Gadkari taking a spin in a Kia Carnival on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. In this video, the minister of road transport and highways is seen examining the work and explaining the benefits of the soon-to-be-inaugurated expressway. The clip seems apt at showing the capabilities of the superhighway.

The access-controlled expressway will have eight lanes. It will be further expandable to twelve lanes in total. The project is going to be a 1,350 km long network, which will pass through a total of 6 states, namely Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. The system will connect a slew of major cities from the aforementioned states.

A total of 20 contractors are a part of this pilot project. In fact, a contractor in Gujarat – Patel Infrastructure, has made a world record by paving a 2.58 km long road for four lanes in just 24 hours. Talking of the expressway’s wayside amenities, it will have over 93 points with facilities like ATMs, eateries, charging stations, fuel bunks and more. At every 100 km, there will be a trauma centre to attend to casualties.

Out of eight lanes, four will be reserved for electric vehicles. The union minister also proposed the idea of having a stretch of the expressway as an electric highway. On this part, the electric trucks and buses will be able to cruise at 120 kmph, eventually saving on fuel and further bringing down the logistics cost. Also, the expressway will have wildlife corridors to keep the fauna away from the tarmac. One of which will be a 2.5km long tunnel.

