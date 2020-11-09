Nitin Gadkari in favour in increasing speed limits: ‘Penalising vehicles for breaching 40 km/h unfortunate’

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari recently stated that rules regulating the speed limit of vehicles, especially on the multi-lane roads, should be reworked

By:November 9, 2020 4:13 PM

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari recently stated that speed limits on some roads and highways were too low that rules on penalising vehicles for speeding need to be revisited. Speaking at a virtual conference on road safety, Gadkari said that it is unfortunate that vehicles are being penalised for breaching speeds as low as 40 km/h on some roads. The minister spoke in favour of increasing speed limits on such roads, especially the multi-lane highways, and suggested that the state road administration go easy on penalising vehicles over speeding.

Also read: New fine for speeding on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, applicable from August 1

The Union Minister said that regulation on speed limits need to be reworked, with more emphasis on multi-lane roads. There have been discussions on the matter with officials, he said, adding that speed norms must be revised considering that India is building new roads, including new expressways, and widening of existing roads to four or six lanes.

On the subject of the high number of accidents in India, Gadkari pointed out that one of the reasons behind high accident statistics is road design. His ministry is working on identifying such black spots which have a high frequency of accidents, and that 1,000 of such spots have been improved upon, he said, adding that the Centre will assist state governments to develop and maintain highways.

Also read: Confused with different speed limits across city? Delhi Police publishes speed chart

India happens to have one of the slowest average speed of vehicles in the world with average speed limit being at 50 km/h within city limits. It is only on expressways like the Yamuna Expressway which has 100 km/h limit and the Eastern Peripheral Highway which has it limited at 120 km/h.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Diwali savings offer: Up to Rs 55,000 discount on Nissan Kicks

Diwali savings offer: Up to Rs 55,000 discount on Nissan Kicks

ACMA not keen on reservations for locals in Haryana in component industry: Here's why!

ACMA not keen on reservations for locals in Haryana in component industry: Here's why!

Vehicle registration down by 24% in October 2020 despite Navratra demand: FADA

Vehicle registration down by 24% in October 2020 despite Navratra demand: FADA

Mahindra Thar entry-level variants no longer on sale: Here's why!

Mahindra Thar entry-level variants no longer on sale: Here's why!

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Thunderbird 350: Changes in engine, power, styling, features

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Thunderbird 350: Changes in engine, power, styling, features

Volvo Cars recalls 54,000 vehicles for faulty airbags: One death reported

Volvo Cars recalls 54,000 vehicles for faulty airbags: One death reported

Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 specs revealed: Expected price, launch date, changes explained

Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 specs revealed: Expected price, launch date, changes explained

Price hike alert! BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi, FZS-Fi get costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi, FZS-Fi get costlier in India by this much

Nissan Magnite prices leaked: Rs 5.5 lakh starting price expected

Nissan Magnite prices leaked: Rs 5.5 lakh starting price expected

High security number plates & colour-coded stickers can now be fitted at home

High security number plates & colour-coded stickers can now be fitted at home

2020 MotoGP: Mir wins as Suzuki takes first 1-2 since 1982, Quartararo crashes

2020 MotoGP: Mir wins as Suzuki takes first 1-2 since 1982, Quartararo crashes

Diwali discount offer: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Toyota Innova Crysta, Yaris

Diwali discount offer: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Toyota Innova Crysta, Yaris

Ather Energy raises Rs 260 crore in fresh funding: 450X electric scooter launching in these cities soon

Ather Energy raises Rs 260 crore in fresh funding: 450X electric scooter launching in these cities soon

GoZero Mobility launches Skelling electric bike series: Range, top speed, availability & more

GoZero Mobility launches Skelling electric bike series: Range, top speed, availability & more

FASTag must for all vehicles from Jan 1, 2021: No FASTag, no 3rd party insurance soon

FASTag must for all vehicles from Jan 1, 2021: No FASTag, no 3rd party insurance soon

65 Tata Nexon EVs delivered to Kerela Government: Electric vehicles on lease for 8 years

65 Tata Nexon EVs delivered to Kerela Government: Electric vehicles on lease for 8 years

2020 MotoGP: KTM's Pol Espargaro picks up season's 2nd pole, Suzuki & Honda make up front row

2020 MotoGP: KTM's Pol Espargaro picks up season's 2nd pole, Suzuki & Honda make up front row

Tata Altroz XM+ petrol variant launched: Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival's new features, price

Tata Altroz XM+ petrol variant launched: Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival's new features, price

Fiero coming back! TVS Fiero 125 name trademarked: To go up against Bajaj Pulsar 125

Fiero coming back! TVS Fiero 125 name trademarked: To go up against Bajaj Pulsar 125

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: Specs, features, price

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: Specs, features, price