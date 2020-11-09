Nitin Gadkari in favour in increasing speed limits: ‘Penalising vehicles for breaching 40 km/h unfortunate’

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari recently stated that rules regulating the speed limit of vehicles, especially on the multi-lane roads, should be reworked

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari recently stated that speed limits on some roads and highways were too low that rules on penalising vehicles for speeding need to be revisited. Speaking at a virtual conference on road safety, Gadkari said that it is unfortunate that vehicles are being penalised for breaching speeds as low as 40 km/h on some roads. The minister spoke in favour of increasing speed limits on such roads, especially the multi-lane highways, and suggested that the state road administration go easy on penalising vehicles over speeding.

The Union Minister said that regulation on speed limits need to be reworked, with more emphasis on multi-lane roads. There have been discussions on the matter with officials, he said, adding that speed norms must be revised considering that India is building new roads, including new expressways, and widening of existing roads to four or six lanes.

On the subject of the high number of accidents in India, Gadkari pointed out that one of the reasons behind high accident statistics is road design. His ministry is working on identifying such black spots which have a high frequency of accidents, and that 1,000 of such spots have been improved upon, he said, adding that the Centre will assist state governments to develop and maintain highways.

India happens to have one of the slowest average speed of vehicles in the world with average speed limit being at 50 km/h within city limits. It is only on expressways like the Yamuna Expressway which has 100 km/h limit and the Eastern Peripheral Highway which has it limited at 120 km/h.

