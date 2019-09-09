Nitin Gadkari fined in Mumbai for speeding!

The Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2019 passed by the Parliament last month has had scores of road users scrambling to get their vehicle documents in order and possibly get in their best behaviour on the road as well. The amendments made to the Motor Vehicle Act include some new rules and revision of previous traffic violation fines by up to 20 times. While some hail the increase in fines as a move that will deter road users from violating traffic laws, a larger population believes that the fines that way too high. In continuation to ongoing discussions and statements over the matter, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that even he has paid a fine for speeding on the Bandra-Worli Sealink.

"Even I have paid a fine for speeding on the sealink," Gadkari said to reporters while talking about the major decisions of the Modi-led government in its first 100 days. Although it is not clear when was the minister fined for speeding or how much did he have to pay in fine, his statement aims to make a point that the law is equal for all.

The Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, approved by President Ram Nath Kovind last month, aims at stricter punishment for violation of traffic regulations and to bring discipline on roads.

2019 Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill Passed: Traffic fines go up by 20 times, see entire list

"Passing the Motor Vehicle Act amendment is a big achievement for our government. The high fines will lead to transparency, and (will) not result in corruption," Gadkari said.

"My department is executing works of Rs 60,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir, most of them on building tunnels and roads," he further added.

The increase in the amount of fines for traffic law violation is quite a hefty one. For example, if you're caught driving with a valid driving licence, you will have fish out Rs 5,000 instead of the previous Rs 500. If you're found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, you will be handed a revised challan of Rs 10,000, which previously was Rs 2,000. Click the link above for details on all changes in the Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill.