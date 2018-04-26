Nitin Gadkari asks carmakers to design and build safer vehicles as Indian roads have one of highest death rates in world

One of most positive outcomes of this government is the fact that Road Safety has been a very strong part of their agenda. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari today asked automakers to work towards having safer designs and explore the possibility of use of silicon in tyres as part of efforts to reduce road accidents. Additionally, Gadkari also called for the crash South Korea, which has successfully reduced the number of accidents to 213 from 13,000 (annually) five years back. "Automobile makers should come forward in the initiative for reducing road crashes. There should be research and innovation," he said."They can also explore the possibility of using silicon, if feasible, in tyres to minimise incidents like tyre bursts on highways like Yamuna Expressway due to increase in temperature," Gadkari said addressing an event on road safety. The road minister said vehicles should be designed in a way to prevent accidents, and truck bodies should have adequate safety features.He was addressing 'Conclave with Corporates on Road Safety' organised by his ministry in partnership with International Road Federation,(IRF) Ficci, CII, Siam and Assocham. "Indian Corporate sector should encourage its members to adopt safe driving practices to minimise road accidents," he said.

He urged India Inc to teach their employees and their families to imbibe a culture on road safety and use their logistics and carriers to propagate the message of road safety. The minister enumerated the myriad steps taken by the government to reduce road fatalities. Health Minister JP Nadda said there is an urgent need for behavioural and cultural change to imbibe a culture on road safety.Ministry of health has already trained one lakh people to provide first aid to accident victims and intends to train 10 lakh more by next couple of years, he said.Pradeep Parameswaran, head of operations, Uber India & South Asia said: "We believe improving driver wellness and health is critical to making roads safer as well as ensuring a comfortable driving experience. By rolling out free medical check-ups, for driver partners, we hope to strengthen existing efforts towards improving driver well-being.”

KK Kapila, Chairman IRF, was of the view that strict enforcement with appropriate penalties, accompanied by the public awareness of laws will be a critical factor in reducing road traffic injuries and deaths.