NITI Aayog submits its report on Electric vehicles: Proposes to form six committees to implement EVs

NITI Aayog has submitted a draft Cabinet note on developing a strategy for zero emission vehicles and ancillary technology, Parliament was informed today.In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Planning Rao Inderjit Singh said that in order to promote electric vehicles, NITI Aayog in its role as government think tank has proposed the formation of six committees.He said that each committee, to be headed by the respective secretaries, will decide issues pertaining to finalisation of non-fiscal incentive; promotion of last mile connectivity; electric mobility in public transport; technology development of R&D electric mobility; charging infrastructure for electric mobility, and demand and supply side incentive.

"Niti Aayog has also submitted a draft cabinet note on developing a strategy to scale up transformative mobility for uptake of zero emission vehicles and ancillary technology," he added.Replying to a separate query, Singh said that NITI Aayog has prepared a report titled 'Roadmap for Make in India in Body Armour'.

He said the major recommendations made in the report covered issues such as promotion of indigenous manufacturing of body armours including raw material, creating more testing facilities, adoption of Indian Standards in Body Armours, setting up of Centres of Excellence for pursue of R&D in nano-technology materials for lightweight armours and simplification of permanent process.

He further pointed out that the government constituted an empowered committee on January 30, 2018 under the chairmanship of NITI Aayog member to drive and implement various recommendations of the report."The empowered committee will examine the proposals that will be received from aspiring products and take suitable decisions," Singh said.