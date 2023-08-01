Nissan’s free monsoon check-up camps start July 15, 2023

Under this camp around 30-point check-up would be provided. Read further to know what services are being offered.

Nissan Motor has initiated a free monsoon check-up camp for its customers. Starting from July 15 to Spetmenr 15, 2023 the workshop will cater to the Nissan and Datsun vehicles across India. Customers can head to Nissan connect app or Nissan India website to book a service appointment.

Under this camp around 30-point check-up would be provided. This camp will include a free battery check-up, exterior and interior inspection, underbody check, road test with a complimentary top wash. Customers wil also be able to avail discounts up to 10% on wiper blades and up to 20% on labour including brake pad relpcement.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, stated, “At Nissan, we pride ourselves on providing a meaningful car ownership experience that sets us apart. The monsoon camp is one of the many ways Nissan is delivering on its proposition of hassle-free ownership and exceptional aftersales that meets customers’ evolving needs and exceeds their expectations.”

Along with this Nissan has also introduced the ‘convenience of Doorstep service’ and ‘pick-up and drop-off’ services of Nissan cars to and from dealerships. The previous nationwide free monsoon camp received a good response, with over 12,000 customers participating.