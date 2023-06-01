Nissan’s domestic sales registers 2618 units in May 2023, registering 23% YoY growth

Nissan has registered a growth of 23 percent in May 2023, having sold 2,618 units in the domestic market.

Nissan Motor India has announced wholesales of 4631 units for the month of May 2023. Domestic wholesales stood at 2,618 units, while export wholesales stood at 2,013 units. Domestic sales have grown YOY for the month of May at 23% and cumulative YTD domestic sales have also grown by 23% as compared to FY22.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, commented, “The positive momentum continues with a growth of 23% on the strength of strong demand for Nissan Magnite. The introduction of Nissan Magnite Special Edition Geza with an attractive value proposition at a very competitive price positioning has strengthened the brand Magnite.”

Time period May’23 May’22 YoY Growth Domestic sales 2,618 2,131 23%

Nissan – New launches

The Magnite Geza Special Edition introduced in May 23 with a list of feature enhancements that include a 9-inch touchscreen system, JBL speakers, rear camera, and more.

The Nissan Magnite is exported to 15 global markets, with its most recent launches in Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda, and Brunei. In recent years, Nissan India has shifted its primary export market from Europe to Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

The Nissan Magnite has achieved a 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult Occupant Safety from Global NCAP offering the best safety standards within its segment. Nissan has recently enhanced the Magnite by introducing additional safety features across all variants, in addition to transitioning to BS6 Phase 2, increasing its value.