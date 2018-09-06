Nissan’s big new India strategy: New SUVs, EVs launch and expansion of Datsun brand

Nissan India has announced its strategy for India, which includes the launch of new products and overall strengthening of Nissan and Datsun brands in the country through the expansion of the dealer network. Along with that, Nissan plans to optimise flexible manufacturing and strengthen R&D facilities together with its Alliance partners in the country. Describing its strategy for India, Nissan says it intends to bring the best of its worldwide lineup to India, which will include electric vehicles and SUVs.

Under the strategy for Nissan, the company plans to launch the Kicks SUV in India. Nissan Kicks is already on sale in several international markets. The India-spec Kicks will be underpinned by MO platform. Nissan is expected to mount the Kicks with a 110hp 1.5-litre diesel K9K engine with a six-speed manual for the diesel and a five-speed manual for the 106hp, 1.5-litre petrol variant. A petrol-CVT variant is also expected to join the line-up. The Kicks will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta and lower variants of Jeep Compass. Nissan is expected to launch it in India by early next year.

2018 Nissan Kicks

And speaking of Datsun, the brand will focus on "progressive mobility, with products offering high value to customers equipped with connected technologies".

Nissan India also has the doubling of its sales and service network across the country on its agenda for both the brands from the current 270 touchpoints within the next three years. This also covers the development of a design centre in Chennai.

The Japanese car manufacturer aims to hire 500 employees in FY 2018 at Nissan’s first Global Digital Hub in Kerala, with further expansion plans. Nissan Digital Hub will focus on innovations in mobility to enhance Nissan products worldwide and in India

Another strong point on Nissan's strategy is to improve customer service by expanding access to Nissan’s products and services through digitisation and eCommerce.

Since 2010, Alliance has invested Rs 61 billion in India and will continue to focus on the Indian market to further develop its engineering, research and development and manufacturing operations in India.

The Alliance is India’s largest automotive research and development employer through the Renault Nissan Technology Business Centre for India in Chennai. Alliance plant in Chennai is a global manufacturing hub exporting to 106 countries.