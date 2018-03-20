Nissan’s 18th dealership in Delhi indicates network expansion ahead of new model launches

Nissan India has recently inaugurated its new dealership in Delhi that goes by the name Sparsh Nissan. The dealership inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of Kalyana Sivagnanam, President, Nissan Middle East and Regional Vice President, Africa, Middle East and India Region and Jerome Saigot, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. along with Harsh Vashist, Dealer Principal, Sparsh Nissan. The new Nissan outlet is located in Moti Nagar and is a new 3S facility designed and equipped to cater to the sales and aftersales requirements of Nissan and Datsun customers. The new Nissan showroom is spread across an area of 20,000 sq. ft. The workshop has 12 bays that have been equipped with ultra-modern machines and equipment, resulting in faster turnaround time adding to customer convenience, the company has said.

Speaking on the inauguration of new Nissan dealership, Jerome Saigot, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, “At Nissan, we put the customer at the heart of everything we do and continue to invest in evolving our local operations. Delhi is one of our most integral markets and the addition of this wonderful facility is a part of our commitment to offer connectivity, accessibility and convenience to our customers.”

Commenting on the new dealership, Harsh Vashist, Dealer Principal- Sparsh Nissan said, “We are privileged to expand our association with Nissan and delighted at the launch of this new ultra-modern facility. Through this facility, we hope to leverage the substantial demand in Delhi-NCR by bringing Nissan closer to its existing and prospective customers.”

Currently, Nissan is not very competitive in most of the segments and in fact, it is not present in all of them. However, the company will expand its product portfolio in the coming years under both the brands viz Nissan and Datsun. More details on the upcoming Nissan cars might be revealed in the coming weeks.

In other news, Nissan is working on driverless cars that will pick up children from school and recommend restaurants to tourists in various languages. The company says that the feedback from people who try it will be used to fine-tune its "robo-vehicle mobility service.'' Nissan also said that 300 people have already signed up to try out the Easy Ride. The automaker hopes to roll it out as a commercial service in the early 2020s. The details, including pricing, are undecided as of now.