Nissan year-end discounts: Upto Rs. 1 lakh off on Kicks, no offers on Magnite

Planning to buy a Nissan or Datsun car this December? Here are the deal and discounts, which are available on Nissan and Datsun models – Kicks, Magnite, Go, Go+, and redi-GO.

As we mark an end to this year, buying a Nissan car could be a great move, as the company is offering heavy discounts on its model line-up. In the Indian market, Nissan sells a slew of models and offers on them range from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 1 lakh. While the company has not revealed the offers officially, a dealer could confirm the discounts applicable on the company’s Indian line-up. So read on to know complete details about model-specific deals.

Nissan Kicks

The Nissan Kicks is on sale with two engine options – 1.3L Turbo-petrol and 1.5L NA petrol. While the latter is on sale with discounts of up to Rs. 50,000, the latter is available with offers extending up to Rs. 1 Lakh. The Kicks with the 1.5L NA petrol motor can be had with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 30,000 worth dealer-end discounts. The Turbo Edition, however, is on sale with an exchange bonus of Rs. 70,000 and dealer-end benefits of Rs. 30,000.

Nissan Magnite

The Magnite is the brand’s newest offering in the Indian market. It is certainly the highest-selling one as well. The company still has a long waiting list to entertain currently. Therefore, no discounts are being offered on the Magnite.

Datsun Go & Go+

The Datsun Go and Go+ are the more affordable offerings of the Nissan, sold with the Datsun badge. Well, a discount of up to Rs. 40,000 can be availed on the purchase of either of these models irrespective of the trim you select. The discount includes an exchange benefit of Rs. 20,000, along with a dealer-specific offer of up to Rs. 20,000.

Datsun redi-GO

The Datsun redi-GO is the most affordable product from Nissan. It is also one of the most affordable cars that are currently on sale in the country. With a discount of up to Rs. 40,000, its affordability quotient increases furthermore. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is applicable on the purchase of the Datsun redi-GO. Additionally, a dealer-end discount of Rs. 25,000 can be availed.