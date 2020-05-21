Nissan Virtual Showroom: Book Kicks SUV and get finance online during COVID-19 crisis

The Nissan Virtual Showroom will allow one to select the vehicle model, colour, nearest dealer and also to pay the booking amount online.

The coming days will be full of news about new products in the auto sector, ways of social distancing at both dealerships, facilities and virtual showrooms. The latest one to join the virtual showroom bandwagon is Nissan India. After launching the new Kicks SUV a few days ago, Nissan has now come up with its virtual showroom. The Nissan Virtual Showroom at present only has the Kicks SUV and GT-R in it. As far as the step by step procedure goes, one can select the car, variant and colour. The next step is where one needs to fill up their name, contact and email ID. A profile of the customer is created based on this. One then needs to enter the pincode, select the nearest dealership and move on to residential address.

The Kicks can be booked for Rs 5,000. Unfortunately, the Nissan Virtual Showroom will not allow one to pay the full amount virtually. A customer can at best seek finance schemes from Nissan Finance. It is likely that given the current situation the vehicles may be home delivered. It is not only Nissan but also Datsun who will have a virtual showroom now. Datsun has got the Go and Go+ BS6 models on sale while the redi-Go will join the ranks sometime this month. Datsun’s Virtual Showroom might go online once the redi-Go is launched.

As far as the redi-Go is concerned, the model will get many changes just like its cousin, the Kwid. The engine options stay the same – 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol with a choice of 5-speed manual or AMT. The claimed mileage might drop a bit given the BS6 conversion. Expect Datsun to charge a premium of Rs 12,000 over the BS4 models. As for Nissan, the next new product will directly be the Magnite compact SUV. The launch could be in August this year.

