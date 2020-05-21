Nissan Virtual Showroom: Book Kicks SUV and get finance online during COVID-19 crisis

The Nissan Virtual Showroom will allow one to select the vehicle model, colour, nearest dealer and also to pay the booking amount online.

By:Updated: May 21, 2020 1:27:00 PM

2020 nissan kicks price

The coming days will be full of news about new products in the auto sector, ways of social distancing at both dealerships, facilities and virtual showrooms. The latest one to join the virtual showroom bandwagon is Nissan India. After launching the new Kicks SUV a few days ago, Nissan has now come up with its virtual showroom. The Nissan Virtual Showroom at present only has the Kicks SUV and GT-R in it. As far as the step by step procedure goes, one can select the car, variant and colour. The next step is where one needs to fill up their name, contact and email ID. A profile of the customer is created based on this. One then needs to enter the pincode, select the nearest dealership and move on to residential address.

Also Read Nissan Kicks BS6 launched

The Kicks can be booked for Rs 5,000. Unfortunately, the Nissan Virtual Showroom will not allow one to pay the full amount virtually. A customer can at best seek finance schemes from Nissan Finance. It is likely that given the current situation the vehicles may be home delivered. It is not only Nissan but also Datsun who will have a virtual showroom now. Datsun has got the Go and Go+ BS6 models on sale while the redi-Go will join the ranks sometime this month. Datsun’s Virtual Showroom might go online once the redi-Go is launched.

 

As far as the redi-Go is concerned, the model will get many changes just like its cousin, the Kwid. The engine options stay the same – 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol with a choice of 5-speed manual or AMT. The claimed mileage might drop a bit given the BS6 conversion. Expect Datsun to charge a premium of Rs 12,000 over the BS4 models. As for Nissan, the next new product will directly be the Magnite compact SUV. The launch could be in August this year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Nissan Virtual Showroom: Book Kicks SUV and get finance online during COVID-19 crisis

Nissan Virtual Showroom: Book Kicks SUV and get finance online during COVID-19 crisis

All-new BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR launched in India: Price, specs, features, competition explained!

All-new BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR launched in India: Price, specs, features, competition explained!

Triumph Motorcycles teases new Tiger 900: India launch expected this month

Triumph Motorcycles teases new Tiger 900: India launch expected this month

Big discount offers on Maruti Suzuki cars: Upto Rs 40,000 cashback and more on Alto, Swift, Ignis

Big discount offers on Maruti Suzuki cars: Upto Rs 40,000 cashback and more on Alto, Swift, Ignis

Skoda India car maintenance offer: Discounts on batteries, tyres and more

Skoda India car maintenance offer: Discounts on batteries, tyres and more

BS6 Bajaj Dominar 400 sees first price hike: Now costlier in India by this much!

BS6 Bajaj Dominar 400 sees first price hike: Now costlier in India by this much!

Royal Enfield recalls 15,000+ Himalayans, Continental GT 650s & Interceptors: Here's why

Royal Enfield recalls 15,000+ Himalayans, Continental GT 650s & Interceptors: Here's why

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe and Convertible teased: Unveil on May 27

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe and Convertible teased: Unveil on May 27

New Volvo XC60, V40, S90 in India won't go faster than this speed now with a limiter

New Volvo XC60, V40, S90 in India won't go faster than this speed now with a limiter

Five reasons you should lease a car during COVID-19 pandemic

Five reasons you should lease a car during COVID-19 pandemic

Skoda Karoq, Superb and Rapid BS6 launch on May 26: Price, specs, features

Skoda Karoq, Superb and Rapid BS6 launch on May 26: Price, specs, features

2020 Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Honda City: Sedan shootout

2020 Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Honda City: Sedan shootout

Eagerly waiting for Royal Enfield Scrambler 650? It's already on sale but with a twist!

Eagerly waiting for Royal Enfield Scrambler 650? It's already on sale but with a twist!

Toyota Harrier based Venza hybrid SUV revealed: What to expect

Toyota Harrier based Venza hybrid SUV revealed: What to expect

ReadyAssist roadside assistance readying subscription plan: Mumbai, Delhi-NCR entry soon

ReadyAssist roadside assistance readying subscription plan: Mumbai, Delhi-NCR entry soon

2020 BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR India launch tomorrow: To rival Kawasaki Z900, Ducati Multistrada 950

2020 BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR India launch tomorrow: To rival Kawasaki Z900, Ducati Multistrada 950

Mean-looking Benelli's upcoming midsizer SRK600 leaked: Key highlights of India-bound streetfighter!

Mean-looking Benelli's upcoming midsizer SRK600 leaked: Key highlights of India-bound streetfighter!

Car disc brake maintenance: Tips for safe, non-squeaky driving after COVID-19 Lockdown

Car disc brake maintenance: Tips for safe, non-squeaky driving after COVID-19 Lockdown

BS6 Kawasaki Versys 1000 launched at Rs 10.99 lakh: Now pricier by this much!

BS6 Kawasaki Versys 1000 launched at Rs 10.99 lakh: Now pricier by this much!

India-bound 2021 Skoda Octavia safety features detailed: Volvo-like Exit Warning, Turn Assist explained

India-bound 2021 Skoda Octavia safety features detailed: Volvo-like Exit Warning, Turn Assist explained