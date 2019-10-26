Nissan unveils Ariya concept at the 2019 Tokyo motor Show

At the ongoing 46th Tokyo Motor Show, Nissan unveiled the Ariya concept, a crossover EV with twin electric motors, powerful acceleration, driver assistance technology and a look that signals a complete reinvention of the brand’s design.

“The new Nissan Ariya concept signals the dawn of a new era for Nissan as the company embarks to redefine its brand philosophy for the next evolutionary phase of the automobile,” the company said in a statement. “The Ariya concept features a spacious, premium cabin with high-tech features and a body that conveys the pure, clean nature of electric cars. It embodies the Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision of personal transportation—one where electrification and vehicle intelligence will offer seamless and adaptive travel experiences free of accidents or harmful emissions.”

The Ariya concept expands on design elements first hinted at by the Nissan IMx concept at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. They include the bold electrified V-motion signature “shield” and striking rear light blade, short overhangs, and an interior that feels more like a lounge than a conventional vehicle.

Although it’s a concept vehicle, the crossover EV’s bold styling and unconventional interior and exterior elements could make it into production in the near future.

“The Ariya concept represents a strong collaboration between design and engineering,” said Yasuhiro Yamauchi, representative executive officer, Nissan Motor Co. “It is the next stage of Nissan’s future design language as we embark on a new era for the company—the next stage in our evolution.”

The Ariya concept shares the stage at the Tokyo Motor Show with the Nissan IMk, an EV urban commuter concept revealed earlier this month. The two vehicles serve as “bookends” for Nissan’s new vision of an electrified brand identity.