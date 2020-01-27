Nissan to launch Brezza, Venue rival: Made in India SUV to be launched in 2020

It has been no secret that Nissan India has been struggling to gain market share in India. Now the Japanese automaker has announced that it plans to make aggressive moves in India with an all-new model designed for the Indian market along with a new product strategy. Moving forward Nissan India will become the primary brand for the company’s presence in the Indian market as the automaker claims that Indian customers prefer a premium brand. However, the Datsun brand will continue to operate in India with updates to its present product line-up.

Speaking at a media briefing, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India (P) Limited said that the brand will launch an all-new subcompact SUV in India in 2020. The vehicle will be designed in Japan and it will be manufactured in India with locally sourced parts. He added that Nissan is currently building an SUV portfolio for the Indian market. The brand plans to introduce a minimum of one new Nissan product in India every year.

Nissan has said that it is currently working on an all-new sub-compact SUV for India which will take on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra XUV300, in one of the most competitive segments in the Indian automotive industry. While details of the upcoming models are sparse at the moment, It is expected to be based on a new platform. However, Nissan as declined to comment further regarding the upcoming sub-4metre SUV.

Since 2005, Nissan has invested Rs 6,100 crores in India. The automaker currently has over 220 outlets across the country. Till date, the automaker has manufactured 4.8 lakh vehicles, 75 lakh engines and 7 lakh transmissions from its plant in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. While the automaker is working to expand its footprint in India, it’s current model offering consists of the Micra, Kicks, Sunny and the GT-R supercar. While the Datsun brand currently sells the Redi-Go, Go and Go+ models.