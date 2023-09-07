Nissan to launch 6 new cars in India by 2026

Nissan showcased three SUVs from its global lineup in October last year which could potentially launch in India in the future.

Nissan has been struggling in the Indian auto market for the longest time. Once boasting a strong lineup with the likes of Sunny, Micra, and Terrano, the Japanese carmaker hasn’t been able to adapt to changes in the Indian market starting with the implementation of stricter emission regulations which led to discontinuation of several diesel-powered vehicles.

Although Nissan did attain some success with the Magnite which launched in late 2021, the subcompact SUV got lost among the plethora of options available in this segment. The company also had to flush out the Datsun brand from its lineup after poor sales figures of models Go, RediGo and Go+.

Nissan’s road to recovery in India

Earlier in October last year, Nissan showcased three SUVs from its global lineup which could make it to Indian shores at some point in the future. This was followed by Nissan and its alliance partner Renault announcing a long-term strategy for India, which includes an investment of Rs 5,300 crore.

As part of this new strategy, Nissan is expected to launch six new models in India by 2025-26. Recent reports suggest that the X-Trail will be the first of six new cars to come out in the Indian market. The 4th-gen X-Trail was showcased alongside Juke and Qashqai in October last year.

The X-Trail is likely to be imported via the CBU route and will compete with premium mid-size SUVs like the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan. Besides the X-Trail, Nissan is planning to launch 5 more models— including both internal combustion engines (ICE) and electric vehicles (EV).

The Nissan LEAF has sold more than 650,000 units worldwide.

Nissan is looking to tap the compact SUV space rivalling the likes of Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate and others. The Japanese brand will probably bring out the Juke to counter the above mentioned models. Among other models will be a global EV, likely to be the Ariya electric crossover. Depending on the battery size, this EV will offer a range of 580-610 km.

It has also been reported that Nissan will launch three new models in the sub-4 metre space. These could potentially include a compact SUV, a compact 7-seater MPV– possibly based on the Renault Triber– and an entry-level electric car.

(Source: Team BHP)