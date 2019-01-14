Nissan to commence deliveries of the new Kicks in January 2019!

The Japanese automaker introduced the new Nissan Kicks subcompact SUV in the Indian market last year. And if you are one of the people who’ve booked the new Creta competitor, then there is good news for you. The company has promised that it will be initiating the deliveries of its new car in January 2019 itself. Also, the company has announced that 500 lucky customers will win tickets to the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England and the winners will be selected based on a lucky draw.

The company has revealed that they have received a good response on the new Kicks, and Nissan has already started to dispatch units of the same across various showrooms in India. The car is available for the booking on a token amount of Rs 25,000 which can be paid to any Nissan dealership located near you. The car is set to be launched in the Indian market on 22nd January this year and will compete against the likes of already established rivals such as Hyundai Creta and the new Renault Captur.

Under the hood, the car will be powered from 1.5-litre petrol engine churning out 104bhp of maximum power and 142Nm of peak torque. The car will also feature a 1.5-litre diesel engine pushing out close to 108bhp of maximum power and 240Nm of peak torque. The petrol variant will be available in a 5-speed manual gearbox while its diesel cousin will be equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox. There is no automatic option available in the car currently.

Stay tuned as we bring you more such latest auto updates!