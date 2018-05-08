Nissan Terrano Sport Edition launched at a price of Rs 12.22 lakh: Details on the new special edition SUV

Nissan has launched the Terrano Sport special edition in India at a price of Rs 12.22 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model is primarily about aesthetic changes and remains mechanically unchanged. The new Nissan Terrano Sport special edition gets an all-black roof wrap, black wrapped pillars and new wheel-arch claddings. There are also new stripes on the SUV’s hood, fenders, rear bumper, and the doors. On the inside, there are also subtle changes. For instance, there is a new crimson-stitching on the seat covers and the floor mats also get crimson highlights.

Speaking on the launch of new Nissan Terrano Sport edition, Jerome Saigot, Managing Director, Nissan India Private Limited said, “Inspired by our global SUV heritage, the all new Terrano Sport Edition makes a bold statement and entry on the road. The sporty exteriors clubbed with the smart, luxurious dual tone interiors make it a great package for the customers who are looking for an SUV that complements their achievements and reflects their adventurous lifestyle.”

The company says that globally, it focuses on sports as a medium to engage with its customers. Nissan has entered into an eight-year partnership International Cricket Council till the year 2023. The new Nissan Terrano Sport special edition model can be seen as a celebration of people who continuously strive to excel at their game be it sports or life, the company noted.

The new Nissan Terrano Sport edition gets NissanConnect infotainment system. This mobility package comes with 50+ features and 3 years of free services. Geo-fencing, Speed Alert, Curfew Alert, nearby pit stops, Locate My Car and Share My Car Location are some of the features that are included under the package.

The new Nissan Terrano Sport edition also gets a 7.0 touchscreen navigation system, steering mounted audio/phone controls, touch lane change indicator, Daytime Running Lights and more. In terms of safety, the SUV gets dual-airbags, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and EBD (Electronic Brake force Distribution) with BA (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution with Braking Assistance).