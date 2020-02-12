Nissan teases Brezza, Venue rival again: Here’s what the sub-compact SUV may offer

Nissan Motors India aims to get a slice of the pie from the extremely popular sub-4-metre SUV segment. Around the festive season, Nissan India will launch an all-new product which will be an SUV that will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Honda WR-V and the Mahindra XUV300. By then Kia Motors would have also entered the Indian market with their third product which will be the Kia Sonet.

Nissan has now teased another image of the upcoming SUV by showing what the tail-lamp would look like when the car finally hits Indian roads next year. The teaser image released by the company suggests that the car will follow Nissan’s latest design language featuring sharp styling cues. The taillamp image of the vehicle suggests that it will have an LED setup at the rear, it may feature a honeycomb bezel in the housing while the shape of the light itself will be quite sporty. The vehicle has been designed by the brand’s global design team.

Currently, Nissan is remaining tight-lipped about the upcoming model. They won’t tell us what platform the car would be based on, nor would they reveal engine options for the model. Globally, Nissan sells vehicles which are based on a handful of platforms. As a part of the alliance, Nissan shares the variants of CMF platforms with Renault. The CMF-A underpins models like the Redi-Go, and Triber, Kwid, the CMF-B spawns international models like the Renault Clio, Captur (International model) and the Nissan Juke, vehicles which are around 4 to 4.2 metres in length. While the larger CMF-C/D is reserved for larger vehicles and SUVs. Being a compact vehicle, the SUV is likely to be offered only with a petrol engine. Renault at the 2020 Auto Expo showcased two new turbo petrol engines. The Nissan sub-compact SUV is likely to be equipped with either the 1.0-litre three-cylinder and the 1.3-litre four-cylinder engines from the DDT engine family.